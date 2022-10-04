Nikkei up over 2% in morning on firm Wall St., Britain tax reversal

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index climbed over 2 percent Tuesday morning as investor sentiment was lifted by a strong start to the new quarter by Wall Street the previous day, and the British government's announcement it would ditch controversial tax cuts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 624.96 points, or 2.38 percent, from Monday to 26,840.75. The broader Topix index was up 47.28 points, or 2.56 percent, at 1,894.86. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained ground. Gainers were led by wholesale trade, mining issues, and electric power and gas.