Energy costs, weak yen push Tokyo inflation at fastest pace in 30 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Energy prices and a weak yen sent core consumer prices in Tokyo 2.8 percent higher in September from a year earlier, the fastest pace of increase in over three decades when excluding the effects of tax hikes, government data showed Tuesday. The core consumer price index for Tokyo excluding volatile fresh food items rose for the 13th straight month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said, in fresh evidence households are increasingly feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. When the one-year period affected by a consumption tax hike in 2014 is taken into account, core c...