Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 18 as Angels' win streak ends

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games with a fifth-inning RBI double in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday. The Angels were one out from their eighth straight victory before Seth Brown singled in two runs to tie the game at 4 off reliever Aaron Loup in the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Tony Kemp delivered a pinch-hit walk-off single in the 10th. Ohtani surpassed his best hitting streak from Nippon Professional Baseball, 17 games in 2016, when he doubled in the fifth to score Livan Soto from first base. Ohtani then scor...