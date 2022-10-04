Canon to invest 50 bil. yen to double chip-making device production

Newsfrom Japan

Canon Inc. is set to invest 50 billion yen ($345 million) to double its production of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment in Japan, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday, as the country tries to strengthen chip supply chains amid a global shortage. The company plans to start the construction of a new facility at its factory in Utsunomiya in the eastern prefecture of Tochigi in 2023 to increase the output of the semiconductor lithography equipment, the source said. Canon aims to begin the facility's operation in 2025. The company is also considering producing next-generation equipmen...