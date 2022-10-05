Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday following sharp gains on Wall Street after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 173.02 points, or 0.64 percent, from Tuesday to 27,165.23. The broader Topix index was up 11.92 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,918.81. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and insurance issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.84-87 yen compared with 144.11-21 yen in ...