FEATURE: Shared sauna workspace incubating business collaboration in Nagoya

A sauna bathhouse featuring a shared workspace and bar has opened in Nagoya, attracting remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners and others who see it as a unique location to meet and collaborate. "For some reason when people share a sauna, they readily open up to each other," said a regular user of Nagono Workbar & Sauna, which opened in June. An event held there in late August was attended by some 30 people who enjoyed conversations and exchanged business cards. They included employees of big companies and business owners, among others. The two-floor facility locate...