N. Korea media silent on Tuesday firing of ballistic missile

North Korean state-run media made no mention on Wednesday morning of the previous day's firing of a ballistic missile over the Japanese archipelago, following similar instances of silence on a string of missile launches earlier this year. North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over the Japanese archipelago for the first time in five years, with the projectile reaching the longest distance ever for a missile launched by Pyongyang, the Japanese government said. North Korea's media used to report on weapons tests the day after they are conducted, but no mentions of missile launches have...