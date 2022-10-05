Tennis: Injured Nishikori may not return to court in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Injured Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori said Wednesday it remains unclear if he can return to the tour by the end of the year. The former world No. 4 last played in a tournament in October 2021 in Indian Wells, California, and underwent arthroscopic left hip surgery in January. "I just don't know what will happen," Nishikori said when joining a sponsor's event in Tokyo via a video call. "I may not be able to play at all this year. I'm trying to find out." Nishikori said that other parts of his body have begun to hurt due to his attempts to nurse the hip on which he had surgery. "I'm getting...