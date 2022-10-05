Tokyo stocks end higher on slower U.S. interest rate hike hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher Wednesday on hopes of slower interest rate hikes in the United States after weaker-than-expected jobs opening data signaled a loosening labor market in the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 128.32 points, or 0.48 percent, from Tuesday at 27,120.53. The broader Topix index finished 6.03 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 1,912.92. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, textile and apparel, and insurance issues.