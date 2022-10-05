Baseball: Ohtani's hit streak ends as Judge sets AL home run record

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani's career-best 18-game hit streak came to an end on Tuesday, while his chief rival for American League MVP honors, Aaron Judge, set a league record with his 62nd home run of the season. Ohtani, batting third as the Los Angeles Angels designated hitter, went 0-for-4 with one strikeout and was hit by a pitch in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, where Ohtani will take the mound on Wednesday for his final start of the season. In Arlington, Texas, Judge of the New York Yankees surpassed the AL home run record first set by the Yankees' Roger Maris in 19...