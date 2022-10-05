Soccer: J2 Kofu stun Kashima to reach Emperor's Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

J-League second-division side Ventforet Kofu stunned J1 Kashima Antlers in the Emperor's Cup semifinals on Wednesday, hanging on to Junma Miyazaki's 37th-minute strike in a memorable 1-0 victory. Kofu, who have never won a major title, will face either Kyoto Sanga or Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the Oct. 16 final at Nissan Stadium. Fighting in the J2 since getting relegated from the J1 after the 2017 season, Kofu came into the match on the back of six straight defeats in the second tier where they languish in 18th place. Kashima have been without a win in the last six themselves, however, drawing fo...