WTO forecasts global trade growth to slow sharply in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Global trade in goods is expected to slow more sharply than previously projected in 2023, hit by higher prices for almost everything from energy, commodities and food, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday. The Geneva-based international body predicted that world merchandise trade volumes will only grow 1 percent next year, down from the 3.4 percent projected in April, weeks after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Today, the global economy faces a multipronged crisis," WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters. "Monetary tightening is weighing on growth across mos...