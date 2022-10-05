Japan set to extend maximum lifespan of nuclear plants beyond 60 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

The head of Japan's nuclear regulator said Wednesday a rule that limits the operating life of nuclear power plants to a maximum of 60 years is expected to be removed from the country's regulations. The possible change is in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's goal of extending the lifespan to reduce carbon emissions and provide a stable electricity supply. Still, public concern over the safety of nuclear facilities is deep-seated in Japan following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. "We can assure you that strict regulations will never be compromised," Shinsuke Yamanaka, chairman of the Nuclear...