Tokyo stocks open higher on robust energy issues

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday on robust energy issues as oil futures climbed after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to impose a large-scale oil production cut. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 173.35 points, or 0.64 percent, from Wednesday to 27,293.88. The broader Topix index was up 14.47 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,927.39. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 144.44-45 yen compared with 144.63-73 ye...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News