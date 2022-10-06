Tokyo stocks rise in morning on strong energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, led by buying in energy issues on a rise in oil futures after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to impose a large-scale cut in oil production. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 249.84 points, or 0.92 percent, from Wednesday to 27,370.37. The broader Topix index was up 15.16 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,928.08. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, electric appliance, and wholesale trade issues.