Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Monica Okoye is joining Eleftheria Moschatou in Greece, her Women's Japan Basketball League team Fujitsu Redwave said Thursday. The 182-centimeter forward was part of the Japan team that won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old also played for her country in the last two World Cups. "I've decided on the move as I felt it can help me grow not just as a player but also as a person," Okoye said through Fujitsu.