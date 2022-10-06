FEATURE: Japan's farmers struggle with mass generation of stink bugs

Newsfrom Japan

In recent years, stink bugs, which can cause major damage to farm crops, have been appearing in alarming numbers in Japan. By the end of August this year, 35 of the country's 47 prefectures had issued "stink bug warnings" to farmers, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Global warming is likely behind the population rise of the insect, which feeds on plant fluids, experts say, warning that its numbers could keep growing. Stink bugs produce a foul smell when threatened, a mechanism thought to help ward off predators. They are also called shield bugs. "Damage this ye...