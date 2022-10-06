Tokyo stocks end higher for 4th day on firm energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for a fourth trading day on Thursday, lifted by energy issues that tracked higher oil futures after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to sharply cut oil production. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 190.77 points, or 0.70 percent, from Wednesday at 27,311.30. The broader Topix index finished 9.55 points, or 0.50 percent, higher at 1,922.47. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, electric appliance, and wholesale trade issues.