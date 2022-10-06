Japan most Googled travel destination for Aussies

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is the most searched travel destination by Australians on Google, according to data released by the internet search giant on Wednesday to mark two decades in Australia. An analysis of Australian search trends over the 20-year period saw Japan top the list as the most Googled destination, followed by New Zealand and Thailand. Other destinations featured in the top 10 included Vietnam, Australia and Tasmania, an island state in the country's south. David Galt, CEO of Australian online travel agent Webjet OTA said Japan has always been a popular destination for Australians, from ski holiday...