BOJ keeps economic view on 8 of 9 regions as supply chain woes ease

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its economic views on eight of the country's nine regions as supply constraints and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have eased, but the decision comes amid growing uncertainty over the outlook due to accelerating inflation and a weaker yen. In its quarterly report on regional economies for October, Chugoku in western Japan was the only region whose assessment was upgraded. The central bank said economies in most of the areas have been "picking up moderately." The eight regions that saw their assessment retained include Kanto-Koshinetsu cove...