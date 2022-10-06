Soccer: Tanaka nets brace for Nadeshiko Japan in win over Nigeria

Newsfrom Japan

Mina Tanaka scored from a set piece in the 64th minute and from a penalty in the 68th as Japan beat Nigeria 2-0 in an international women's soccer friendly on Thursday. Despite their superior FIFA ranking, world No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan had limited opportunities against No. 46 Nigeria in the first half at Kobe's Noevir Stadium. The hosts looked sharper after the interval and made the breakthrough following a foul on forward Hina Sugita outside the area. Hikaru Naomoto lofted a perfectly weighted free kick into the box for the onrushing Tanaka, who controlled with her chest before burying a right...