Japan's largest airport hotel complex to open at Haneda in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Sumitomo Realty and Development Co. said Thursday that it will open part of a 1,717-room hotel complex directly connected to Tokyo's Haneda airport, the largest of its kind in Japan, on Dec. 21. The complex, connected to the airport's international terminal or Terminal 3, will begin operations at its two hotels -- Villa Fontaine Grand and the higher-end Villa Fontaine Premier -- with reservations services starting from Friday, the developer said. The facility, scheduled to fully open in January, will also comprise a large-scale conference hall, a shopping area, a bus terminal and an open-air b...