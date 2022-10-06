IMF to cut 2023 global growth outlook, warns of rising recession risk

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund will cut its global growth outlook for 2023 from an earlier predicted 2.9 percent and is concerned of rising recession risks, the IMF chief said Thursday, as many central banks tighten interest rates to tackle inflation. In a speech ahead of the release of an updated flagship economic report on Tuesday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva pointed to the "darkening" outlook, citing high energy and food prices amid Russia's war on Ukraine, tighter financial conditions and lingering supply constraints. Although global growth projections were already downgrad...