Tennis: Unfancied Moriya pushes third seed Fritz at Japan Open

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Third seed Taylor Fritz reached the Rakuten Japan Open quarterfinals after being pushed to three sets by unheralded Japanese opponent Hiroki Moriya in an unexpectedly tough second-round battle on Thursday. World No. 261 Moriya, who entered the main draw as lucky loser, bounced back from a lopsided opening set to stun the 11th-ranked American in the second, eventually going down 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in just under two hours. The 31-year-old journeyman was left flying the flag for the host country at Ariake Tennis Park following qualifier Rio Noguchi's 6-3, 6-1 loss to Canadian seventh seed Denis Shapov...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Tennis