Main events scheduled for Oct. 10-16

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 10-16: Oct. 10 (Mon) -- Sports Day, national holiday. Oct. 11 (Tues) -- New domestic travel subsidy program to start. -- Japan to remove daily entry cap, allow foreign tourists to travel without tour guide. -- Tokyo metropolitan government to start receiving applications under new system recognizing partnerships involving sexual minorities. -- Preliminary balance of payments data for August to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for September to be released by Cabinet Office. Oct. 12 (Wed) -- 30th anniversary of establis...