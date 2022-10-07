Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses amid rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, weighed down by overnight losses on Wall Street, with sentiment dented by renewed concern over aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 361.89 points, or 1.33 percent, from Thursday to 26,949.41. The broader Topix index was down 22.83 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,899.64. On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category declined except for land transportation and air transportation. Decliners were led by machinery, insurance and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., ...