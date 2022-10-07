Japan finance chief to attend G-20 meet amid Russia's war, inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday he plans to visit Washington next week to attend a meeting with other Group of 20 finance chiefs amid energy and food insecurity caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and growth concerns prompted by monetary tightening to fight inflation. The forthcoming G-20 finance chiefs' meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington on the fringes of gatherings related to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. "On the agenda will likely be tackling food and energy insecurity due to Russia's prolonged invasion (of Ukraine) an...