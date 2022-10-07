U.S. "attentive" to consequences of exchange rate moves: Yellen

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that tackling inflation through monetary policy tightening is a priority for major economies facing high prices, but noted she is "attentive" to the impact of exchange rate moves. There are concerns about how much the strength of the U.S. dollar, driven by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, is weighing on emerging markets and developing economies, such as by pushing up costs of servicing dollar-denominated debts. "For major economies facing high inflation, the immediate task is to return to an environment of stable prices," ...