Baseball: Darvish confident going against Scherzer in postseason

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish said Thursday he felt good ahead of his start against the New York Mets' three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer when MLB's postseason opens on Friday. Darvish, who went 16-8 this season with a 3.10 ERA and was named NL pitcher of the month for September, played catch at Game 1's venue, New York's Citi Field. "I've been in good form up until now," Darvish said. "I've been able to pitch with amazing confidence." In eight career starts against the Mets, Darvish is 5-0, but called his unbeaten record against them "just chance." "I always pitch the same, b...