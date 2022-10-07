Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on renewed Fed hike concerns

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day rally, as investor sentiment was dented by renewed concern the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates aggressively. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 195.19 points, or 0.71 percent, from Thursday to 27,116.11. The broader Topix index was down 15.67 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,906.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category declined except for land transportation and air transportation. Decliners were led by machinery, insurance and marine transportation issues.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News