Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on renewed Fed hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day rally, as investor sentiment was dented by renewed concern the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates aggressively. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 195.19 points, or 0.71 percent, from Thursday to 27,116.11. The broader Topix index was down 15.67 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,906.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category declined except for land transportation and air transportation. Decliners were led by machinery, insurance and marine transportation issues.