Toyota truck arm Hino mulls punitive action on execs over data fraud

Toyota Motor Corp.'s truck-making subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd. is considering punitive action against former executives over a fraudulent emission data reporting scandal that goes back some 20 years, the company said Friday. Hino will likely ask its former executives to return salary paid as punishment for the data doctoring scheme, while three current board members are expected to resign to take responsibility, a source familiar with the matter said. President Satoshi Ogiso is likely to remain in his post to oversee a process of management renewal, though his compensation package will be reduc...