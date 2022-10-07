Baseball: Former MLB pitcher Yoshii to manage Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Masato Yoshii, who pitched in MLB with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos, will manage the Lotte Marines next season, the Pacific League club announced Friday. The 57-year-old Yoshii, who had been serving as the Marines' pitching coordinator, replaces another former major leaguer, Tadahito Iguchi, who announced his resignation Sunday. "Very simply, I was taken back by this," Yoshii said in a statement released by the team. "I want to increase the players' performance and strength as human beings." "The bottom line is winning, and the goal is to be standing on the big stage ...