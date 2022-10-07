Japan business group in Taipei voices support for Taiwan's TPP bid

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese business community in Taipei on Friday voiced support for Taiwan's application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact. Takuya Mihira, chairman of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Taipei, said at a press conference that signing trade deals, including the TPP and a free trade agreement between Taiwan and Japan, will help Taiwan boost economic growth. The Japanese government has expressed support for Taiwan's bid to join the TPP after Taipei in February lifted an import ban on food products from Fukushima and four other Japanese prefectures imposed in the ...