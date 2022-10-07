U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in Sept., jobless rate falls to 3.5%

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy created 263,000 nonfarm jobs in September, while the unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage point from the previous month to 3.5 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 250,000. The department revised downward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for July from 526,000 to 537,000. That for August remained unchanged at 315,000. In September, private industry generated 288,000 jobs, and the government shed 25,000 jobs. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, which added 83,000 jobs. Emp...