U.S. pressures N. Korea with sanctions after missile flies over Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on some individuals and companies allegedly involved in illicit ship-to-ship oil transfers to North Korea, following a spate of recent missile tests by Pyongyang including one that flew over Japan. "By designating these entities and individuals, the United States is sending a clear message that we will continue to take actions against those who support the development and sustainment of the DPRK's military and weapons arsenal," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, referring to the acronym of North Korea's official name, the D...