N. Korea says missile tests are for self-defense, pose no threat

North Korea said Saturday its missile tests are for self-defense in response to U.S. military threats and do not pose a danger to air traffic or neighboring countries. The statement by a spokesman for the country's National Aviation Administration came after North Korea conducted its sixth round of ballistic missile launches since late September, including one that flew over Japan for the first time since 2017. The missile testing is "regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country's security and the regional peace from the U.S. direct military threats that have lasted for mo...