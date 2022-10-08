Baseball: Darvish pitches Padres to win over Mets in Wild Card opener

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish showed off his array of pitches in a seven-inning gem Friday as the San Diego Padres overpowered the New York Mets 7-1 in the opening game of their National League Wild Card Series. The 36-year-old right-hander received strong offensive support from a San Diego lineup that belted four home runs against Mets ace Max Scherzer (0-1) and chased him after just 4-2/3 innings at Citi Field. Darvish (1-0) threw 72 of his 101 pitches for strikes, allowing six hits while fanning four, walking none and hitting one batsman. He gave up his only run on Eduardo Escobar's solo homer in the fifth. J...