Soccer: J-League honors victims of Indonesia stadium tragedy

Newsfrom Japan

Soccer players and fans across Japan honored victims of the recent stadium disaster in Indonesia's East Java Province with a moment's silence before J-League matches on Saturday. All J-League first-division, J2 and J3 games over the weekend are observing a moment's silence for the 131 people killed in a stampede in the aftermath of an Indonesian top-flight match at the Kanjuruhan Stadium on Oct. 1. The J-League forged a partnership with Indonesian soccer in 2014, and a number of Japanese clubs have since visited the Southeast Asian country for friendly matches. Indonesian police said Thursday ...