Soccer: Endangered Gamba hamper Marinos title bid with 2-0 upset

Gamba Osaka boosted their survival hopes and made sure there would be no early title celebration for Yokohama F Marinos following a 2-0 victory over the J-League first-division leaders on Saturday. Goals from Juan Alano in the eighth minute and Patric in the 79th secured three vital points for relegation-threatened Gamba, who arrived at Nissan Stadium in 17th place. Coming in with an eight-point buffer at the top, Marinos needed a win coupled with a draw or loss by second-place Kawasaki Frontale to win the race with three games left, but the two-time defending champions also had other ideas, b...