Japan says Britain may join trans-Pacific free trade pact this year

Members of a trans-Pacific free trade pact could agree in principle to allow Britain to join as a new member this year, using the European country's case as a model for future aspirants, Japan's economic minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said Saturday. Yamagiwa said at a joint press conference, following a ministerial meeting in Singapore of the regional trade deal, he believes that based on the views of some members, there could be a basic agreement "perhaps within this year." The process of Britain's accession to the 11-member pact, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for ...
