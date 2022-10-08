Tennis: Fritz sets up all-American Tokyo final vs Tiafoe

Newsfrom Japan

Taylor Fritz defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 on Saturday to set up an all-American final with Frances Tiafoe at the Rakuten Japan Open. The third-seeded Fritz trailed 3-1 in the final set but roared back to win the next five games, wrapping up victory with his sixth ace of the match against his Canadian opponent at Tokyo's Ariake Colosseum. Fritz won 82 percent of his first-serve points while converting four of his seven break points. "I tried to just dig deep and give my best try," Fritz said afterward on court. "I was able to swing the momentum at the end of the match and play som...