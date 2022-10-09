FOCUS: Japan food industry eyes rice flour as wheat prices surge

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's food producers are looking to promote domestic consumption of rice flour-based products, as a weak yen and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have substantially increased the cost of importing other types of grain. Consumption of rice as a dietary staple has been declining in Japan, as more people turn to bread and noodles. The country's demand for rice for the year from this July is estimated at 6.9 million tons, falling below the 7 million ton mark for the first time. Against the backdrop of such dietary shifts, the government has been facilitating farmers' transition to the production of ...