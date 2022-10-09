Soccer: Miyazawa, Ueki net as Nadeshiko Japan down New Zealand

Newsfrom Japan

Hinata Miyazawa and Riko Ueki struck as Japan beat next year's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand 2-0 in a women's international friendly on Sunday. After beating Nigeria by the same score on Thursday, 11th-ranked Nadeshiko Japan dominated the 22th-ranked visitors, with well-taken goals on either side of the interval making it a comfortable afternoon for the hosts at rainy Nagano U Stadium. Japan showed some intricate passing in the opposing half before finally taking the lead in the 44th minute following a move launched by Miyazawa down the left. The midfielder passed diagonally to Jun Endo, who ...