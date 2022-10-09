Baseball: Yanagita slam leads Hawks into final stage showdown

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Yanagita opened the scoring with a third-inning grand slam as the SoftBank Hawks crushed the Seibu Lions 8-2 on Sunday to wrap up the Pacific League Climax Series' first stage in a two-game sweep. The Hawks will now travel to Osaka to take on the two-time defending PL champion Orix Buffaloes in the best-of-seven final stage, starting Wednesday. Yanagita, who hit a three-run homer in Saturday's 5-3 win at PayPay Dome, drove the ball into the dome's "home run terrace" with an awkward swing after Lions starter Tatsuya Imai loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman. "He (Yanagita) has r...