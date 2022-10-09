Soccer: Miura extends age record in 1st game at new National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura rewrote his own record as Japan's oldest professional soccer player on Sunday, coming off the bench to play his first game at the rebuilt National Stadium for fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters. Miura, at 55 years and 225 days old, came on in the 76th minute as Suzuka held on for a 1-0 win over Criacao Shinjuku in front of a Japan Football League-record crowd of 16,218. "I'm grateful to have played in the best atmosphere possible, and feel proud," said Miura, who last played at the old National Stadium on Oct. 2, 2011, while at Yokohama FC in J2. The man known as "King Kazu" rece...