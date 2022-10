Newsfrom Japan

North Korea said the projectile fired over the Japanese archipelago on Oct. 4 was a "new-type ground to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile" launched as part of military drills that ran from late September, according to state-run media. The drills were staged by units responsible for operating tactical nuclear weapons, the Korean Central News Agency said, after Pyongyang again test-fired ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan early Sunday, the final day of the drills.