N. Korea says it fired new ballistic missile over Japan Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea said Monday it fired a "new-type ground to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile" over the Japanese archipelago as part of seven-round ballistic missile drills that ran from late September, according to state-run media. The new missile fired last Tuesday was part of exercises conducted as a "severe warning to the enemies," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to recent military exercises between the United States and South Korea near the Korean Peninsula involving U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan. North Korea's drills, that began Sept. 25, were st...