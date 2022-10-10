Milestone-maker Murakami breaks mold of baseball's big-bat sluggers

Newsfrom Japan

The youngest man to win a batting Triple Crown while mashing a historic number of home runs, Munetaka Murakami has opened eyes and shattered the stereotypical perceptions of how sluggers attack baseballs and put them in the seats. Not only did the 22-year-old cleanup hitter for the Yakult Swallows of Japan's Central League, surpass the best single-season homer total of the nation's career home run king, Sadaharu Oh, but he did so in unique fashion. Murakami's 56 home runs this season, second most in Japanese pro baseball history and one more than Oh's iconic 1964 total of 55, were hit with a b...