Baseball: Hanshin edges DeNA to reach CL playoff finals

Hanshin reliever Atsuki Yuasa got in and out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Tigers eliminated the DeNA BayStars with a 3-2 come-from-behind win in Game 3 of the Central League Climax Series' first stage Monday. The Tigers, who finished the regular season in third place, will face batting Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami's Yakult Swallows in the final stage beginning Wednesday at Jingu Stadium. The BayStars loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Yuasa got pinch-hitter Kazuya Fujita to ground into a 4-2-3 double play. Yuasa and three other Hanshin re...