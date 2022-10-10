Kagoshima, Miyazaki named winners of Japan's "Wagyu Olympics"

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures on Monday won the top prizes at the close of a five-day Japanese wagyu beef competition, also known as the "Wagyu Olympics," held in southwestern Japan. The prime minister's award for best breeding bull based on physique and coat was given to Kagoshima, the host of the 12th run of the event while neighboring Miyazaki scored the top prize for beef quality. "Sunday was my wedding anniversary. I was able to give my wife the best present," said Iki Fujiyama, 47, who received the award on behalf of the Kagoshima team. Meanwhile, the Miyazaki team expressed gratitu...